one year expectations

1 year inflation 3.0% vs 3.2% prior

3 year inflation 2.9% vs 2.8% prior

5 year inflation 2.8% vs 3.0% prior

Expected home price rise 3% vs 3.3% prior

Consumers see slower price growth for rent, food, medical care, college and gas

Expected year-ahead earnings growth best since Sept 2023

Perceptions of household financial situation lost ground in June

The mean perceived probability of losing one’s job in the next 12 months increased by 2.4 percentage points to 14.8%

The absolute levels aren't indicative but the trend is. On that front, expectations fell in two of the three timelines and even three-year inflation is below pre-pandemic levels.

Median year-ahead expected price changes decreased for all goods in the survey, by 0.5 percentage point for gas to 4.3%, 0.5 percentage point for food to 4.8%, 1.7 percentage points for the cost of medical care to 7.4%, 2.6 percentage points for rent to 6.5%, and 3.1 percentage points for the cost of a college education to 5.3% (the series’ lowest level since December 2020).

Perceptions about households’ current financial situations deteriorated slightly with more respondents reporting being worse off than a year ago, and fewer respondents reporting being better off. Expectations about households’ year-ahead financial situations were less dispersed with fewer respondents expecting to be better off a year from now ago, and fewer respondents expecting to be worse off.