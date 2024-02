NY Fed 1 year inflation

The monthly New York Fed inflation expectations survey is out:

1-year inflation seen at 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

Three year inflation seen at 2.4% vs 2.6% prior

Five year inflation seen at 2.5% vs 2.5% prior

Median expected home price change 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

Feed rise expected lowest since March 2020

Gasoline price expected lowest since Dec 2022

The consumer mood on inflation is certainly improving and that should clear the way for lower rates at some point.