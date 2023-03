One-year inflation expectations 4.2% vs 5.5% prior

Three-year inflation 2.7% vs 2.7% prior

Five-year inflation 2.6% vs 2.5% prior

Expected home price appreciation 1.4% vs 1.1% prior

Household views on financial situation improved in Feb

There's some good news on short-term inflation expectations here. The Fed can look at some of this and say they can slow down and see how things unfold.