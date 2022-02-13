BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) slips deeper into contraction. January at 45.9 (prior 49.7)
- lowest since October 2021
- six consecutive months of contraction for this index (which last happened in 2008 during the GFC)
Sub-indexes
- New Orders/Business (41.8) and Activity/Sales (44.1) both experienced a significant drop in activity levels
- Employment (48.1) at its lowest point since January 2021
----
Food price inflation in January jumped, +2.7% m/m (expected +0.4% & prior +0.6%). The price of food makes up just under 20% of the NZ CPI.
---
NZD not much moved.