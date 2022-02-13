BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) slips deeper into contraction. January at 45.9 (prior 49.7)

lowest since October 2021

six consecutive months of contraction for this index (which last happened in 2008 during the GFC)

Sub-indexes

New Orders/Business (41.8) and Activity/Sales (44.1) both experienced a significant drop in activity levels

Employment (48.1) at its lowest point since January 2021

----

Food price inflation in January jumped, +2.7% m/m (expected +0.4% & prior +0.6%). The price of food makes up just under 20% of the NZ CPI.

---

NZD not much moved.