New Zealand Deputy PM and Finance Minister Robertson comments crossing:

NZ has good economic fundamentals

NZ needs to diversify trade away from China

Its always a good idea to diversify trade. What Robertson is very cognizant of with China though is that the country imposes trade restrictions on countries it disagrees with politically, and even punishes countries that are allied (eg. Australia) with a country (the US) raising China's human rights abuses issues.

NZD/USD update, all the action was after the US CPI and for now it's a bit sideways: