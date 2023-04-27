New Zealand media report on a speech from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins:

ruled out a special levy to pay for the cyclone rebuild - cyclone recovery would be mostly paid for out of current Budget allowances

budget will be “no frills” and “orthodox”

“no major new tax changes”

“There will be no new tax everyone would have had to pay, like a cyclone levy, to fund the recovery,” Chris Hipkins said. “This will be an orthodox no-frills Budget focused on funding the things most important to New Zealanders like support with the cost of living and cyclone recovery. There will also not be any major new tax changes like a wealth tax or CGT.”

