New Zealand inflation data for the July, August, and September quarter.

2.2% q/q

  • expected 1.6%, prior 1.7%
  • rents, building costs are key drivers of the surge

7.2% y/y

  • expected 6.6%, prior 7.3%

Domestic inflation (i.e. non-tradeables) is +2% q/q and +6.6% y/y (the y/y is the highest since the series began in June 2000)

  • Non-tradeable inflation measures goods and services that do not face foreign competition. It is an indicator of domestic demand and supply conditions (ps. this is a simplified description)

Tradeables inflation +8.1% y/y (prior +8.7)

---

The inflation data will keep RBNZ rate hikes on the boil. The highest ever y/y reading for domestic inflation will ensure that. The q/q smashing expectations and jumping even higher from Q2 will lock it in.

There is only more meeting this year, then a 3 month wait for the next:

rbnz meeting dates 18 October 2022