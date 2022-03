NZ Trade balance for February 2022:

prior month

trade deficit -385 million versus -1.126B last month (revised from -1.082B). Estimate -808M

imports 5.88 billion vs 5.92B month (revised from 5.94B)

exports 5.49M vs 4.80B last month (revised from 4.86M)

annual trade balance -8.37B versus -7.78B last month.

The deficit was less than last month and also less than expectations. The smaller deficit was helped by a rise in exports. Imports were marginally lower.