The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has strenghtened as investors bet on rate hikes.
ANZ forecasts the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise the cash rate to 6% by April, with rate hikes expected in both February and April.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has strenghtened as investors bet on rate hikes.
ANZ forecasts the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise the cash rate to 6% by April, with rate hikes expected in both February and April.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers