NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction on Tuesday 21 December 2021
Dairy is THE NZ export. If you are trading the kiwi$ its worth keeping an eye on the auction results.
GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday,
- the results will come out in the hours following
Previous results:
