Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby will join a panel discussion by University of Canterbury (UC) economics graduates on UC alumni weekend.

The topic is:

The New Zealand economy: current and future issues

This is scheduled for Saturday 12:00pm - 2:00pm local time.

Which is 2300GMT and 7pm US Eastern time on Friday.

Thus if he says anything market moving we'll have to wait for the the Kiwi markets to open on Monday.