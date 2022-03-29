As posted earlier, the ugly February results:
For the March result, expectations are low.
WPAC:
- ANZ business confidence is set to remain weak in March given the surge in omicron cases and the invasion of Ukraine.
BNZ:
- The ANZ business outlook survey this afternoon is expected to still show very weak levels of confidence as Omicron hits demand and supply conditions, and along with surging inflationary pressure.
ASB:
- likely to show even weaker levels of confidence than in February, as businesses grapple with workforce disruption and the spending impact of people either being cautious or needing to isolate.
- As ever, one of the key activity results to watch in the survey is businesses’ views of how they expect to trade over the coming 12 months. In February this reading was the weakest it had been since the climb back from the huge dip into the unknown sentiment took during the original 2020 lockdown.