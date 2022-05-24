Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the NZDUSD.

NZDUSD Rallies Back To 0.6489 Weekly Resistance from ACY Securities Australia on Vimeo.

NZDUSD Monthly:

Monthly support at 0.6204, resistance at 0.6527. Monthly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price has tested the 0.6204 monthly support level.

NZDUSD Weekly:

Weekly support at 0.6206, resistance at 0.6489 and 0.6512.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price is rallying back to the 0.6489 – 0.6512 weekly resistance area.

NZDUSD Daily:

Daily support at 0.6206, resistance at 0.6568.

Daily chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Looking to sell a reversal at the 0.6489 – 0.6512 weekly resistance area after the release of the RBNZ interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Target 0.6204 monthly support. Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.

This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor.