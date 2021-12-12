Their latest Consensus Forecasts (these are are an average of New Zealand economic forecasts compiled from a survey, not forecasts from NZIER itself) include the New Zealand dollar TWI (trade-weighted index).

And, on inflation:

Growing capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy are contributing to a sharp rise in inflation ...

beyond near-term expectations of annual CPI inflation rising above 5 percent in 2022, price rises are expected to remain elevated above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target mid-point of 2 percent through to 2025.

Link here for a summary of the report