Coming into today, the main US stock market indexes looked like they would be climbing for the sixth straight month and 11 of the past 12.

Instead, heavy selling hit and erased the monthly gains and more. As a result:

S&P 500 -1.0%

Nasdaq Comp -0.5%

Russell 2000 -1.2%

DJIA -1.3%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.6%

Seasonally, November and December are very strong months, so strap in. That said, it will be dicey until election day.