The collective decision taken in October was the correct decision

OPEC+ has always played a constructive role in maintaining a balanced market

"We believe there is great confidence and trust in OPEC+ and its decisions, where we have proven time and again that we are ready to act immediately and respond to the dynamic nature of the market"

Just some token remarks there as he is speaking at an energy conference in India. Oil prices have had a volatile start to the new year with WTI crude rallying back to just above $80 before falling back to $73 levels currently - pretty much flat on the year. OPEC+ seems to be keeping on the sidelines with their latest decision last week opting to keep the status quo in terms of production.