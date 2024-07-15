I appreciate a political establishment that's able to keep a secret just 2.5 hours before the decision is set to be announced.

The odds of J.D. Vance winning jumped last week and that continued today after a motorcade picked him up. However the latest shift is a jump in the odds for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who jumped to 22% from just 4% hours ago.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report citing sources said Marco Rubio has been told that it won't be him. Earlier today he was third in betting odds.

Youngkin was co-CEO of The Carlyle Group before entering politics in 2020. He's 57.