- 🌎 2024 global growth forecast seen at 3.2% (previously 3.1%)
- 🌎 2025 global growth forecast seen at 3.2% (unchanged)
- 🇺🇸 2024 US growth forecast seen at 2.6% (unchanged)
- 🇺🇸 2025 US growth forecast seen at 1.6% (previously 1.8%)
- 🇨🇳 2024 China growth forecast seen at 4.9% (unchanged)
- 🇨🇳 2025 China growth forecast seen at 4.5% (unchanged)
- 🇯🇵 2024 Japan growth forecast seen at -0.1% (previously 0.5%)
- 🇯🇵 2025 Japan growth forecast seen at 1.4% (previously 1.1%)
- 🇪🇺 2024 Eurozone growth forecast seen at 0.7% (unchanged)
- 🇪🇺2025 Eurozone growth forecast seen at 1.3% (previously 1.5%)
- 🇬🇧 2024 UK growth forecast seen at 1.1% (previously 0.4%)
- 🇬🇧 2025 UK growth forecast seen at 1.2% (previously 1.0%)
On their outlook for central banks, they see the Fed cutting interest rates to 3.50% by the end of next year. Meanwhile, they are expecting the ECB to cut its deposit rate to 2.25% by the end of 2025.