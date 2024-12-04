🌎 Global growth forecast for 2024 at 3.2% (unchanged), 2025 at 3.3% (previously 3.2%), 2026 at 3.3%

🇺🇸 US growth forecast for 2024 at 2.8% (previously 2.6%), 2025 at 2.4% (previously 1.6%), 2026 at 2.1%

🇪🇺 Eurozone growth forecast for 2024 at 0.8% (previously 0.7%), 2025 at 1.3% (unchanged), 2026 at 1.5%

🇬🇧 UK growth forecast for 2024 at 0.9% (previously 1.1%), 2025 at 1.7% (previously 1.2%), 2026 at 1.3%

🇯🇵 Japan growth forecast for 2024 at -0.3% (previously -0.1%), 2025 at 1.5% (previously 1.4%), 2026 at 0.6%

Despite no change to the Eurozone forecast for next year, OECD does slash the outlook for the German economy to 0.7% from 1.1% previously. As for their overall view going into next year, OECD notes that "rising trade tensions and further moves towards protectionism might disrupt supply chains, raise consumer prices, and negatively impact growth".