2024 global growth forecast seen at 2.9% (previously 2.7%)

2024 US growth forecast seen at 2.1% (previously 1.5%)

2025 US growth forecast seen at 1.7% (unchanged)

2024 Eurozone growth forecast seen at 0.6% (previously 0.9%)

2025 Eurozone growth forecast seen at 1.3% (previously 1.5%)

2024 UK growth forecast seen at 0.7% (unchanged)

2025 UK growth forecast seen at 1.2% (unchanged)

Of note, they also left the China growth forecast unchanged for 2024 and 2025, seen at 4.7% and 4.2% respectively. OECD also adds that if the Red Sea situation persists, that could add 0.4% to CPI in a year's time.