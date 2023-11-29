🌎 2023 global GDP growth lowered to 2.9% (previously 3.0%)

🌎 2024 global GDP growth unchanged at 2.7%

🌎 2025 global GDP growth seen at 3.0% (first estimate)

🇺🇸 2023 US GDP growth improved to 2.4% (previously 2.2%)

🇺🇸 2024 US GDP growth improved to 1.5% (previously 1.3%)

🇪🇺 2023 Eurozone GDP growth unchanged at 0.6%

🇪🇺 2024 Eurozone GDP growth lowered to 0.9% (previously 1.1%)

🇬🇧 2023 UK GDP growth improved to 0.5% (previously 0.3%)

🇬🇧 2024 UK GDP growth lowered to 0.7% (previously 0.8%)

🇯🇵 2023 Japan GDP growth lowered to 1.7% (previously 1.8%)

🇯🇵 2024 Japan GDP growth unchanged at 1.0%

🇨🇳 2023 China GDP growth improved to 5.2% (previously 5.1%)

🇨🇳 2024 China GDP growth improved to 4.7% (previously 4.6%)

While the prospects of most major economies are seen improving, global growth forecast is still expected to slow from their previous forecast. The organisation says that advanced economies are headed for a soft landing with the US economy in particular holding up better than expected. That being said, they say that the risk of a recession is not off the table yet.