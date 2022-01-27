4 scenarios with likelihood's according to analysts at the bank:

The first is the current status quo with a 75% likelihood

We expect the situation in the energy markets to remain unchanged. Nevertheless, in this scenario, natural gas prices stay elevated for a longer period of time as the markets continue to be tight, at least until the spring of 2023. In the event of a harsh winter, either in Europe or in Asia or both, pressure would increase on the LNG markets. However, these extra price gains will probably disappear as soon as the cold period is over.

2 is a de-escalation that leads to the normalisation of markets, assessed at a 15% likelihood

Energy markets would start to normalise. There will be enough gas supply available for consumers in Europe in the course of 2022. Natural gas prices would normalize towards the pre-2021 levels of the low EUR 20s/MWh or even lower as soon as the ongoing tight market conditions for this winter are over.

3 is a heightening of strains with Russia stopping gas exports to Europe, a 5-10% likelihood

With no short-term alternatives to fully replace Russian gas exports towards Europe, energy supply would need to be rationed, in particular for industry. In addition, prices of natural gas would jump significantly higher, and reach new record highs for a large part of the forward curve. The TTF monthly contracts could trade above EUR 200/MWh for an extended period, with peak prices significantly higher. As an indirect effect, prices of electricity would jump higher throughout the whole of Europe.

And 4 is a bigger escalation, which would also affect oil markets. Assessed at a <5% likelihood

Russia would decide to halt oil exports towards Europe. Such a shift in the oil markets would lead to higher oil prices. Oil prices would be trading above $100/bbl and in case of serious supply worries even head for a new test of the all-time high ($149/bbl). Due to tighter market conditions, this situation could hold for the rest of the year.