Latest rumour is that Iran's response has been received.

and that (via an unnamed source cited by Iran's semi-official ISNA)

  • Iran has responded to the EU's draft nuclear deal, and anticipates a response from the other side within the next two days

This soap opera has been ongoing for many, many months. The point of keeping track is that, for the oil traders, if Iran can be brought back to the nuclear deal (the deal was undone by the previous US administration) then more Iranian oil is expected to flow back into global markets (eventually). More oil would likely mean lower inflation , which would be very welcome.

