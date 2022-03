Russia's Deputy Energy Minister was reported by Energy Intel as saying the damage to facilities at a Black Sea export terminal could prevent the loading of as much as 1 million barrels per day of CPC Blend crude oil for up to two months.

Russian and Kazakhstan oil exports travel via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium are those the minister is referring to.

The pipeline ships around 1.2 mn barrels per day, something like 1.2% of the global demand for oil.

Link here for more, gated.