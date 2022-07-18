The crescendo of oil selling last week was on fears that President Biden would leave the Middle East with concrete pledges to pump more oil.

"Based on what we heard on the trip, I'm pretty confident that we'll see a few more steps in the coming weeks," he said.

The market is skeptical. WTI crude oil rose $5.01 at settlement to $102.60. That's a now more than $12 from last week's low but in an extremely volatile energy market, that still leaves some work to do.

The level I'm watching is $105.22, which was the high in the second week of July and the lows of the recent series of lower highs. A break of it would bust that sequence along with breaking the recent downtrend.

A break above $105.22 would also complete reversal pattern with the dragonfly doji from July 14.

In terms of the outlook, the backwardation of the market is bullish and so are the large premiums that some grades are getting in the physical market.

On the negative side, last week's US gasoline demand numbers were shockingly low, suggesting that demand destruction is taking place. Some warn though that could have been a holiday skew

With US gasoline prices falling for a month straight, the demand could quickly return as well.

According to GasBuddy data, weekly US gasoline demand rose 3.3% from the prior week and was 1.5% above the rolling four week average. GasBuddy's model finds retail demand was approx 9.45mbpd. pic.twitter.com/foFKb1yMSk — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 17, 2022