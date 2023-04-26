WTI crude oil closed at $75.67 on the Friday before OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut for May through year end. That led to a gap higher at the start of the month and a rally that eventually extended to $83.53.

It's all gone now. WTI has essentially closed the gap, falling to $75.64

WTI daily April 26

Technical sellers have been following the textbook with the sales into the gap.

On the fundamental side, the trouble at First Republic Bank is reinvigorating talk of a recession. Some recent economic indicators in the US have softened as well.

The drop in oil came despite a surprising drop in US inventories in the latest API data. The draws are coming despite more SPR sales and ahead of driving season.

  • Oil -6083K
  • Gasoline -1919K
  • Distillates +1693K

The consensus numbers for the EIA data at the bottom of the hour are:

  • Crude -1486K
  • Gasoline -933K
  • Distillates -839K