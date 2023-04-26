WTI crude oil closed at $75.67 on the Friday before OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut for May through year end. That led to a gap higher at the start of the month and a rally that eventually extended to $83.53.

It's all gone now. WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude oil has essentially closed the gap, falling to $75.64

Technical sellers have been following the textbook with the sales into the gap.

On the fundamental side, the trouble at First Republic Bank is reinvigorating talk of a recession. Some recent economic indicators in the US have softened as well.

The drop in oil came despite a surprising drop in US inventories in the latest API data. The draws are coming despite more SPR sales and ahead of driving season.

Oil -6083K

Gasoline -1919K

Distillates +1693K

The consensus numbers for the EIA data at the bottom of the hour are: