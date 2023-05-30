The report from Wood Mackenzie showed stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point rose 1.05 million barrels in the week ending May 26.

Reflected in the near-term discount for spot prices (June) over July, of circa USD0.3/bbl. Indicative of weaker physical demand.

Also weighing on the crude price are signs of easing supply side issues:

Canadian oil sand producers are working to bring back output that was cut by recent wildfires

Russia's output cuts appear less than promised

China's demand is still said to be curtailed

Note that OPEC+ next meet on June 4.

Earlier:

Even earlier: