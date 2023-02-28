A snippet from ANZ. Analysts there note that price remains under pressure with further Fed rate hikes ahead to curb demand (at the margin). Also:

stockpiles of crude up almost 24mbbls over the past two weeks

EIA gasoline supplied (a proxy for demand) hit its second lowest level since 2014

On the other side of the coin is China:

further signs of rebounding demand in China. Mobility data shows a strong recovery in activity, with road congestion up 47% m/m in February. Flight schedules remain high after the Chinese New Year holiday.

Oil update: