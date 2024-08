Goldman Sachs on Brent crude oil:

"Base case remains that the $75 floor under Brent oil prices will withstand macro fears"

But, they add that the uptick in recession risk strengthens their view that the risks to their $75-90 range for Brent skew to the downside, especially for 2025

What uptick in recession risk, you ask. Here you go:

Brent, daily candles: