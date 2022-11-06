This should come as no surprise as we've already had the China news priced into forex in the early hours of Asian here on Monday 07 November 2022.

The info out of China over the weekend:

Where FX began for the week:

Oil update now that Globex trade has opened for the week (ps. please note time changes given this:

)

This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link