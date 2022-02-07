WTI crude is down a touch to around $92 but Brent is trading up 0.2% to $93.40 levels, with the latter even briefly touching $94 earlier in the day for the first time since 2014. In case you missed it, some impactful news from the weekend:

Still, we are seeing oil prices hold up for the most part as buyers are hunting for an eighth consecutive weekly gain. That to me is a nervous thought as the run of gains here has been unrelenting, so any pullback could be a rather quick and sharp one. For now, it doesn't look like we've met that trigger yet but let's see what happens later in the day.