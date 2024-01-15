Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile at the USS Laboon.

the US Navy vessel was in the Red Sea.

The missile was shot down by US fighter aircraft near the coast of Yemen with no harm done to Laboon or the aircraft.

Its difficult to see the Houthis stopping their attacks, and thus I expect further US military strikes against the group.

On Friday we had:

Oil climbed but its now back to around (just under) USD73/bbl.