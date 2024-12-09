Saudi Aramco Price Adjustments : January 2025 official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light crude in Asia cut by 80 cents to $0.90 per barrel above the regional benchmark. Arab Extra Light and Super Light OSPs reduced by 60 cents and 70 cents per barrel, respectively. Arab Medium and Heavy OSPs reduced by 70 cents per barrel each.

North American Pricing : Arab Light crude OSP set at $3.80 per barrel above the Argus Sour Crude Index.

Arab Light price differential for buyers in West Europe has been set at $1.25 below the ICE Brent,

More can be found at the link here.

Including comments on pricing outlooks:

Bank of America predicts Brent to average $65 per barrel in 2025 with demand growth of 1 million bpd.

HSBC forecasts a smaller oil market surplus of 0.2 million bpd versus a previous 0.5 million bpd estimate.

