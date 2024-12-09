Saudi Aramco Price Adjustments:
- January 2025 official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light crude in Asia cut by 80 cents to $0.90 per barrel above the regional benchmark.
- Arab Extra Light and Super Light OSPs reduced by 60 cents and 70 cents per barrel, respectively.
- Arab Medium and Heavy OSPs reduced by 70 cents per barrel each.
North American Pricing:
- Arab Light crude OSP set at $3.80 per barrel above the Argus Sour Crude Index.
- Arab Light price differential for buyers in West Europe has been set at $1.25 below the ICE Brent,
Including comments on pricing outlooks:
- Bank of America predicts Brent to average $65 per barrel in 2025 with demand growth of 1 million bpd.
- HSBC forecasts a smaller oil market surplus of 0.2 million bpd versus a previous 0.5 million bpd estimate.
