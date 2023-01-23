Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm spoke on Monday, US time, at a White House press briefing.
In summary, via Reuters:
- President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress
- The bill, called HR21, would prohibit the energy secretary from tapping the SPR without producing a plan to increase oil and gas leasing on federal lands - unless the release is for a severe oil supply emergency.
- "He will not allow the American people to suffer because of the backwards agenda that House Republicans are advancing" Granholm, speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, said of Biden.
Biden drew from the SPR multiple times to address high oil prices from H1 last year: