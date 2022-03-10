Via tweet from the foreign minister, H.Amirabdollahian:

Had a productive conversation w @JosepBorrellF today.

Efforts to reach a good & durable agreement continue; it is within reach if US acts realistically & consistently.

No single party can determine end result; a joint endeavor is needed. Reason should prevail.

----

I have lost count of the number of encouraging words that have come out of each side of these negotiations. And yet, still no agreement. Still, better than non-encouraging words I guess.