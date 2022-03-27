Another Monday, another report that the Iran nuke deal is close. How many of these have we had? Here's the next one.

Info via a Reuters report:

Kamal Kharrazi, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said a deal could come soon. "Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political will of the United States," Kharrazi told the conference.

From the same report though:

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic was imminent

"I can't be confident it is imminent... A few months ago we thought we were pretty close as well,"

"In any negotiations, when there's issues that remain open for so long, it tells you something about how hard it is to bridge the gap."

---

Stay tuned for further twists and turns!

There are some perceptions that if a deal can be struck Iranian oil will soon return to the global market and thus ease supply pressures. However, the return could take some time.

