Another Monday, another report that the Iran nuke deal is close. How many of these have we had? Here's the next one.

Info via a Reuters report:

  • Kamal Kharrazi, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said a deal could come soon. "Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political will of the United States," Kharrazi told the conference.

From the same report though:

  • U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic was imminent
  • "I can't be confident it is imminent... A few months ago we thought we were pretty close as well,"
  • "In any negotiations, when there's issues that remain open for so long, it tells you something about how hard it is to bridge the gap."

---

Stay tuned for further twists and turns!

iran oil

There are some perceptions that if a deal can be struck Iranian oil will soon return to the global market and thus ease supply pressures. However, the return could take some time.

