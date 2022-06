Both WTI and Brent are seeing sharp losses. CL is down and heading close to $105. Hourly candles shown below:

While there are the usual suspects that can be pointed to:

recession fears (and thus demand destruction)

China demand still languishing as the country addresses COVID in its very strict manner

Discussions are proceeding on capping the price of Russian oil

OPEC to increase production beyond the 400K-odd bbls per day

All these are known and not fresh news.