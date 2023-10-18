Dec WTI

The volume in oil trading has moved to the December contract, which is up $1.78 to $87.14 today.

It traded as high as $88.57 just a few hours ago before sinking to $86.25 at the lows. The market is volatile as it tries to figure out what is happening in the Middle East and how this conflict will end (or escalate).

The next hurdle for crude traders comes at the bottom of the hour with EIA inventory data. A huge 10.17m barrel build last week stung oil for a short time but it's since recovered.

Late yesterday, the API reported:

Crude -4383K

Gasoline -1578K

Distillates -612K

Cushing -10005K

The consensus for the upcoming report is:

Crude -300K

Gasoline -1097K

Distillates -1360K

US (and global) distillate inventories are particularly tight so keep a close eye on that number.