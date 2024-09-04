WTI crude oil 15-minute chart

Reuters is out with the headline, citing three OPEC+ sources in saying that the bloc is discussing a delay to its planned output hike in October. It looks like they are finally not being stubborn about it but it took oil prices falling to its lowest levels this year for them to start rethinking about this. Pfft.

Anyway, the jump here still sees $70 as the key threshold on the daily and weekly charts. And I wouldn't be too confident about the bounce here lasting unless risk trades also turn around and markets grow less concerned about global growth in the near-term. The US data this week, especially the jobs report on Friday, will be key in determining that sentiment.