WTI crude oil prices are still higher on the day but cut gains substantially stating an hour ago after the Iran media reported in a meeting with Zanzibar's president, Iran's foreign minister said:

"We are in the final stages of the removal of sanctions, and if the Americans act realistically, I think the issue can be resolved," he was quoted as saying.

That's caused about an 80-cent decline but on the daily chart there's not much there with traders waiting for something clear, which could come on the weekend.