The US is currently adding about 820k barrels per day of oil to the 100 million bpd global oil market via the release of strategic reverse. The pace of sales has been below the 1 mbpd mandate level, likely due to technical issues.

The sale of barrels in storage is set to continue into October but it's an open question regarding what happens beyond that. The SPR is down to 480 million barrels, which is the lowest since 1986.

Of course, that's still 480 million barrels, which is enough to add 1 mbpd for another 480 days.

The thinking though is that the SPR's lower limit outside of a true emergency is 300 mbpd to ensure smooth operation. Beyond that, there's the politics of emptying US stockpiles at a time when there's no genuine shortage.

Late on Friday after the market close, we got a hint of what's to come.

The Strategic Petroleum Release “was really a stop-gap measure,” said Amos Hochstein, Biden’s Special Presidential Coordinator for International Energy Affairs. “We can't be an oil supplier. It's a reserve and so we have to keep that.”

Hochstein said that US companies will fill in the gap by increasing production by 800k/bpd to 1 mbpd by year end.

That's optimistic as drilled but uncompleted well inventories continue to dwindle. We heard from oil and gas servicing companies last week who said that they're fully booked this year and that employees and pipe are extremely difficult to find. Finally, we heard this from the WSJ last week regarding Saudi supply.

Saudi Arabia is now also close to the limit of what it can pump comfortably and for a sustained period, according to people familiar with Saudi oil operations. The kingdom has said its production capacity stands at around 12 million barrels a day. It is currently producing about 10.5 million barrels a day, according to people familiar with the matter. That means it could potentially increase output by at least another 1.5 million barrels a day. But the people familiar with the operations say Riyadh would struggle to produce 11 million barrels a day for more than a few months at a stretch and 12 million barrels a day for more than a few weeks.

Today, we also heard from Argus who said that OPEC pumped 2.84 million barrels per day under its collective quota in June.

WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Read this Term is still precariously close to the recent lows but there's a $9 spread to brent and that should encourage exports and a narrowing gap.