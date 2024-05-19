Via a note from Morgan Stanley, analysts at the firm expect oil demand to grow at a rate above its historical trend this year.

2024 is arguably the first ‘normal’ year in a while in which oil demand is mostly reflecting slower-moving drivers, such as economic growth, population expansion, government policies and technological change

What we are finding is this: not only is oil demand continuing to grow, but it is doing so at a rate above the historical trend rate. Given the focus on ‘peak oil demand’ in recent years, this is actually somewhat of a surprise.

In April Morgan Stanley cranked up their price forecasts:

---

Oil has dribbled lower in opening trade for the new week: