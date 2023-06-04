The news over the weekend was of oil output cuts:

Also related to crude oil were United States and United Kingdom Royal Navy forces activity in the Strait of Hormuz on June 4. An internationally flagged merchant vessel made a radio distress call on Sunday afternoon (local time) while transiting the strait. The crew reported three fast-attack craft on approach, which were assessed to be from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

US and UK aircraft approached, without further incident.

The Strait of Hormuz is between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. It provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. Its a relatively narrow choke point:

There's always something going on in the Gulf, yeah?