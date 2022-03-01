Earlier post:
OPEC+ set to deliver 400k bpd increase, as planned - report
RBC analysts are on board with planned increases continuing.
- we think the producer group will likely stay the course with the current easing schedule and avoid wading into the deepening security crisis involving the group co-chair Russia
The Saudis seem content to support Russia:
Saudi Crown Prince stresses in call with France's Macron kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets, its commitment to OPEC+ agreement