The low in the past 15 minutes hit $92.83 before bouncing back a little to around $93.30 currently.

Among the trades which will be most susceptible to any headlines involving Russia and Ukraine, oil has to be on the top of the list.

As things stand, tensions are still running high but there is also still hope that there might not be a war incoming and that would prove to be bad news for oil. As for the why, you can check out Adam's post here for a better sense of the situation.

Looking at the charts, buyers in WTI crude have been showing some defense around its 200-hour moving average (blue line) so that might be a spot to watch.

That said, I don't see the technicals being a factor for oil at the moment but just be wary of the potential exhaustion after eight consecutive weeks of gains. If Russia and Ukraine aren't headed for any military confrontation, that might just be the perfect excuse for oil to finally see a sharp correction after the unrelenting gains since late December.