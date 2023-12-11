Oil price forecasts have been raised for 2024 to $80 per barrel by analysts at Fitch (the rating agency), ICYMI:

  • from previously forecast $75
  • the forecast for 2025 was left at $75

Citing OPEC+ moves on supply cuts:

  • "Weak global growth in 2024 could prompt further OPEC+ cuts if the oil market shifts decisively into surplus, but the latest deal at end-November highlighted reluctance to bring output much lower"

More from the report:

  • expects global growth to drop 2.1% in 2024
  • the market is likely to witness a deficit is likely to remain in H1 2024, provided the OPEC+ countries comply with previously announced production cuts
  • Russian export volumes have continued to remain resilient despite sanctions
  • US shale production growth is expected to moderate in 2024
Barrel of oil leaking