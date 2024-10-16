Oil - private survey of inventory shows a headline crude oil build greater than expected

Info via twitter:

--

Expectations I had seen centred on:

Headline crude +1.8 mn barrels

Distillates -2.7 mn bbls

Gasoline -5.9 mn

---

This data point is from a privately-conducted survey by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

It's a survey of oil storage facilities and companies

This not the official report.

The two reports are quite different.



The official government data comes from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)