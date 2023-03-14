This is from the privately surveyed oil stock data ahead of official government data tomorrow morning out of the US.

Via Twitter:

twitter oil stock 15 March 2023

Expectations I had seen centred on:

  • Headline crude +1.2 mn barrels
  • Distillates -1.2 mn bbls
  • Gasoline -1.8 mn

This data point is from a privately-conducted survey from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

  • It's a survey of oil storage facilities and companies
  • The official report is due Wednesday morning US time.

The two reports are quite different.

The official government data comes from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)