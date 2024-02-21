This is from the privately surveyed oil stock data ahead of official government data, from the US Energy Information Administration, tomorrow morning out of the US. A huge headline build.

From oilprice.com:

Expectations I had seen centred on:



Headline crude +3.9 mn barrels

Distillates -1.7 mn bbls

Gasoline -2.1 mn

This data point is from a privately-conducted survey by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

It's a survey of oil storage facilities and companies

The official report is due Wednesday morning US time.

The two reports are quite different.



The official government data comes from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)