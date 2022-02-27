Oil markets open for the weeks soon.  eur 

Russia’s top diplomat at the Iran nuclear talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said there was a “very high probability” that the disagreement between the US and Iran on the 2015 atomic accord will be resolved before the end of next week.

  • agreement would “almost for sure” be settled “next week or before the end of the next week,”
  • hedged by saying that “surprise or negative developments” could still scuttle the negotiations.

The report adds that he:

  • brushed off questions about whether the conflict could derail the negotiations, saying “theoretically even asteroids may have some affect on Vienna talks.”

More here

leaders of the US and Iran

oil